BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local school officials and law enforcement agencies gathered at the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Centers Wednesday for the 18th annual Safe Schools Seminar.

This year’s focus was stopping a threat from escalating into violence.

The conference is organized by the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center.

The presentations were based on research conducted by NTAC.

“Our research focuses on previous attacks in averted school attacks so we can look at those case studies and examine them and determine the different types of stressors, life experiences, communications those students made,” said supervisory social science research specialist, Ashley Smolinski.

She said these behaviors from past averted attacks can help law enforcement and school officials recognize them in their own communities.

“Maybe making a comment that indicates they may not be safe or pose a risk of an unwanted outcome to someone around them, then we can really focus on prevention and getting them the resources they need to move them away from wanting to harm themselves or others.”

The research looks at trends including age groups, weapons and how they’re acquired, and where they pulled plot ideas from.

New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan said it’s important to keep up on this research.

“Social media is a huge thing, but it’s a tool we can use to possibly track down or monitor possible school threats, school violence. A lot of our school violence threats start in the social media kind of world. But it is ever-changing, down to tactics, down to how we look at different acts of violence in schools, things change, it’s evolving.”

While there were several local schools and law enforcement attend here in person today they also had several attend virtually on Zoom.

