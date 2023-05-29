BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All 15 members of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees have been removed, it was confirmed to News 4 on Monday.

The Board members were removed by the Daughters of the Heart of Mary.

The removal marks the end of a standoff that lasted over a month between the board and the school itself.

According to a letter sent to parents, a new Board of Trustees will be elected immediately that “will be committed to partnering with the community to bring about healing; thereby, creating a strong and vibrant future for Nardin going forward.”

This story was first reported by The Buffalo News.

Earlier this spring, Nardin students and staff held a walkout in protest of the school’s administration, including school president Dr. Sandra Betters and Board Chair Tish Van Dyke. Last month, the Board of Trustees called for both of their resignations. Meanwhile, a change.org petition calling for Dr. Betters’ resignation garnered over 2,000 signatures.

Earlier this month, the Nardin Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Betters would step down on June 30, along with nine of the board members. Dr. Betters is also a member of the Board, and it is unclear if she will remain in her position until then.

Daniel and Leslie Keane, major supporters of the school who announced that they would withhold funding until Dr. Betters stepped down, released a statement on Monday.

We are heartened by Monday’s announcement that a newly constituted board will soon help to chart the course for Nardin Academy. It is very clear the Daughters of the Heart of Mary spent a good deal of time discerning before making a difficult yet necessary decision. We are committed to working collaboratively with others for the renewal of a school we deeply love and support. We are confident in the resilience of the Nardin Community and look forward to a new day as the academy recommits to its mission to inspire hearts and minds to do amazing things for the world through faith, character, academic excellence, and service. Daniel and Leslie Keane

You can view the full letter sent to parents below.