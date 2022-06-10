BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kindergarten through fourth grade students at the Buffalo Academy of Science called their state representatives Friday asking for change in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Students lined up at three different phones in the main office waiting to make their own one-on-one calls.

“I want change, like now, it’s unacceptable how many people have passed away this year because of 18-year-olds just being selfish,” said student Mijoiwright Croxie.

They called Governor Kathy Hochul, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Brian Higgins, and state representatives Tim Kennedy and Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

Some students asked for more security cameras or officers, bag checks, and even specific gun laws.

Students at the Buffalo Academy of Science are calling state representatives to let them know what they need to feel safer at school. @RepBrianHiggins answered the phone and is listening to the student suggestions @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/B47hY5pq1i — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 10, 2022

“All that I want them to actually do is make people feel safer with more laws, not just sitting in the corners and watching it all happen,” said Carsyn Harper.

Teacher Hayley D’Amaro came up with the idea as she had conversations with her students about the shootings over the past few weeks.

She had the support of parents and principal Ashley Piazza.

“The fact that they have to make the phone call is really saddening, but it also feels good that they are informed and they know what they want. They’re not just listening to outside sources, they have developed these ideas on their own,” said D’Amaro.

“We’re tired of the thoughts and prayers we want more,” said Piazza. “There has to be some sort of action taken. If the kids in second grade and kindergarten understand this, then something has to be done we’re having conversations in school that we should never have to have.”

Most students left voicemails, but someone from Congressman Higgins’ Niagara Falls office picked up the phone and listened to the student’s suggestions for 30 minutes.

Several of the other offices also picked up and said they would pass along the students’ suggestions to the representatives.

