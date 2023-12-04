BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students, staff and faculty at Buffalo Public Schools are getting a donation of more than 46,000 tickets to The Ice at Canalside, courtesy of the Rich Family Foundation and Highmark BlueCross BlueShield.

The tickets are good for admission and skate rental.

The donation will be officially announced Monday morning at 10 a.m. Students from Bennett Park Montessori, Buffalo Elementary School of Technology and The New Buffalo School of Culinary and Hospitality Management will be in attendance for the conference.

The Ice at Canalside had a delayed start to the season, marking opening day on December 1 after the original plans, which included a visit from Santa Claus himself, had been set to begin Thanksgiving weekend.

Expected to continue through March 1, a list of hours and rates can be found here, while a full list of Buffalo Waterfront events can be found here.