BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Buffalo representative said a BB gun was found in a student’s bag at St. Lawrence Academy Thursday morning.
The gun was found in the bag of a 16-year-old girl, officials said. For a brief period of time, the school, which is located on St. Lawrence Avenue, went into lockdown.
Buffalo Public Schools is expected to release more information soon.
News 4 will provide further information when it becomes available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.