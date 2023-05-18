BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Buffalo representative said a BB gun was found in a student’s bag at St. Lawrence Academy Thursday morning.

The gun was found in the bag of a 16-year-old girl, officials said. For a brief period of time, the school, which is located on St. Lawrence Avenue, went into lockdown.

Buffalo Public Schools is expected to release more information soon.

News 4 will provide further information when it becomes available.