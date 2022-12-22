BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools announced on its website Thursday morning that due to the forecasted weather for the remainder of the week, schools will be closed on Dec. 23.

“Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022,” the announcement reads. “All students and staff are to remain home. There will be no remote instruction. Please stay warm and stay safe and have a wonderful winter break.”

