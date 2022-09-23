BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The bus driver shortage in Buffalo has led to the approval of a new pilot program for parents, which could take effect in mid-November.

The Buffalo School Board voted yes to the proposal of paying parents who want to drive their kids to school. They would get roughly 62 cents per mile traveled.

The school board approved more than $856,000 for the program, in which 1,500 parents would be paid.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.