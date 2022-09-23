BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The bus driver shortage in Buffalo has led to the approval of a new pilot program for parents, which could take effect in mid-November.

The Buffalo School Board voted yes to the proposal of paying parents who want to drive their kids to school. They would get roughly 62 cents per mile traveled.

The school board approved more than $856,000 for the program, in which 1,500 parents would be paid.