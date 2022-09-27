BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The bus driver shortage in the Buffalo Public Schools is even worse than originally thought.

According to the School Board President, Louis Petrucci, First Student continues to struggle to get new drivers and has fewer of them than they thought they would have.

They originally thought there would be 100 new drivers, but that number is more like 40.

The School Board voted last week to allow the district to spend more than $850,000 on a program that pays parents to drive their children to school. 1,500 parents would be able to participate in the program, but none have been selected yet.

The goal is that if enough parents participate, the district won’t need as many bus drivers.

