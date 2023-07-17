BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School’s out for the summer, for some. But Buffalo Public Schools’ Extended Learning Opportunity Program is in session.

Because of the poor air quality currently impacting Western New York, due to the Canadian wildfires, the school district is canceling outdoor activities for Monday.

“We will continue to monitor all information and recommendations and adjust if appropriate,” Buffalo Public Schools wrote. “The District recommends that people who are vulnerable avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For our full list of closings and delays, click or tap here.