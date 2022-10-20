BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Currently, anyone entering a Buffalo Public School is wanded, but school leaders say that method isn’t always accurate. The district saw that just last month at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts.

Not even two weeks into the new school year, police say a student brought a knife into the building and stabbed another student. In February, a student was stabbed and a security officer was shot outside McKinley High School.

School leaders said it was that attack that prompted them into adding more security measures, including the weapons detection systems. Wednesday night, the school board approved spending more than $2.5 million to install those systems in each school.

News 4 talked to Solar Ingram, whose son attends the culinary school. She said she supports the measures, but said more needs to be done.

“Can we find the same amount of money to replace the idle time that our children have? Maybe give them more band, maybe adding more into the extracurriculars to give them an outlet, or infusing better programs,” Ingram said. “If you’re going to find the money to create a safe environment by using such high technology, can you find the money to put that same technology into their learning as well?”

The district is also investing in two-way radios and more handheld wands. Leaders said the weapons detection system will be more efficient than wanding.