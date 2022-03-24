BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents and community leaders want Buffalo Public Schools to protect students when they’re riding on school buses.

They say without bus aides, students are vulnerable. Those groups want Erie County and state prosecutors to determine whether the Buffalo School Board and First Student can be held liable for having as many as 60 students on a bus, with no bus aide.

They say lack of supervision can lead to fights, even sexual assaults on buses.

“Anything, do everything that you can do in your power to be able to get bus aides on the school bus,” said Dashaun Baldwin, CAO Parent Advocate. “It is extremely important that our children feel safe so they can learn and that they actually want to go to school and so the example of knowing that seeing what our community can do for our children.”

The district has scheduled a hiring event for bus aides, next Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It’s happening at the Adult Education Center on Edward Street.