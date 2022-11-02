BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools presented a more in-depth plan on Wednesday on their school safety plans. From updating security staffing, to keycard access, to adding alarm buttons, the $2.5 million plan is starting to come together.

“What this allows for is the entry of the school is much more humane,” said David Hills, BPS Chief Operating Officer, who presented the plan on Wednesday’s work session. “Your first experience in the morning with a security officer will not be one of, ‘Stop! Put your arms out!” and a device circulating in a severed shape from your wrist to your ankles.”

Starting in a few weeks, BPS hopes to have a new approach for students’ morning routine that will help keep them safe.

“We are at a position this year that we are able to hire an additional guidance counselors, we have been able to hire additional social workers, and we’re able to implement this technology,” Hills said.

The plan calls for even more security officer staffing, increased resource officers, monitoring after-school transportation, and implementing new key card and alarm systems for every school. They’re also adding 65 new walk-through concealed weapon detection systems throughout the entire district.

“It will replace the process we are using now, which is not necessarily a warm embrace as you walk into school, with a process that is much more seamless, much more socially friendly, and much more appropriate for entering a school building while still preserving safety in the schools.” Hills said.

According to Hills, these detectors are the same ones being ordered for high-traffic areas, including Disney World and football stadiums like the Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium. The school hopes this will help make the morning process much smoother for students while preventing future incidents.

“It’s a warmer embrace of the school community in the morning, but it will also allow for less time in the morning, which can allot for those homerooms to have time for homeroom teachers and students to connect,” Hills added.

Hills told News 4 the order for these devices should be completed by the end of this week and he expects it will take about three to six weeks before they’re fully installed.