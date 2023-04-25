BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Public Schools student was found with a gun while going through a routine backpack check using the Evolv security system, the district confirmed to News 4.
According to BPS, the gun was found at Academy School #131 @86, located on St. Lawrence Avenue, and confiscated and the Buffalo Police were immediately notified. The school was placed in a lockdown which was later lifted by police and regular school activities resumed.
BPS released the following statement Tuesday evening:
Ensuring the safety of all students and staff is a top priority of the Buffalo Public Schools. That’s why during a routine backpack inspection at Academy School #131 @86 today, using the Evolv security system—which adds a layer of protection against weapons in schools—a School Security Officer found a gun in a student’s backpack. The gun was confiscated and as a result, no staff or students were harmed. Buffalo Public Schools immediately notified the Buffalo Police Department and responded swiftly. The Academy School was briefly placed in lockdown as a precaution to further protect all students and staff. As this is an active Buffalo Police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”BPS
The school serves grades 9-12.
