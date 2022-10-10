BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students in the Buffalo Public Schools (BPS), like many others in western New York, are off from school on Monday due to it being Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

But Buffalo students are getting a special treat, courtesy of the Roller Rink at Canalside. They’ll get free admission and free skate rentals on Monday.

For anyone else who’s 13 or younger, admission is two dollars. Adults can get in for six, and skates are four dollars to rent.

The Roller Rink at Canalside will be open from Noon to 8 p.m.