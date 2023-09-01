BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the school year officially kicks off, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams will give her State of Schools Address at City Hall on Friday.

A notice from the school district said Dr. Williams will discuss key areas of focus and priorities for the new school year. Following her address, a ribbon-cutting will take place to reveal portraits of every Buffalo school superintendent dating back to 1837.

Dr. Williams has been serving as the school’s Superintendent since last year, permanently taking office in July 2022 after working as the interim leader since Kriner Cash’s resignation in March.

Her time as Superintendent has met backlash from the Buffalo Teachers Federation, who overwhelmingly voted ‘no confidence‘ in her and the Board of Education in December. Wages and the lack of a new contract were central concerns.

News 4 will show Dr. Williams’ address live on this page at 10:30 a.m.