BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday’s going to be extra chilly, and Buffalo Public Schools is taking preemptive action by switching to remote instruction.

Starting at 4 a.m., a wind chill advisory will overtake all of Western New York. It’s set to last through Saturday at 10 a.m.

Students are being told to stay home, but staff are to report. Students will be sent home with their devices and non-perishable food on Thursday.

“Remote instruction will start at the beginning of the school day and all students should log on to engage in remote learning,” Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) said.

BPS also announced that Saturday Community School, My Brother’s Keeper and other school activities for Saturday are canceled.

“Please stay warm and stay safe,” BPS wrote.

