BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools conducted recess activities indoors Friday out of precaution due to a nationwide cyber threat.

BPS released a statement saying they were aware of the FBI investigating a nationwide cyber threat that originated in Texas. The district said there was no threat specific to Buffalo schools or the City of Buffalo, and that there was no safety risk to staff or students.

According to BPS, the safety precautions did not effect dismissal or after-school sports.

The FBI Buffalo branch later issued a statement regarding the investigation into the threats:

FBI Buffalo is aware of recent threats being made to schools. At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat in the Western New York region. The FBI continues to work closely with our law enforcement partners and is actively investigating these dangerous and criminal threats. We ask members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. FBI Buffalo

It was not immediately clear what the threat consisted of. The FBI recommends that any suspicious activity be reported to local law enforcement agencies or the FBI Buffalo branch at 716-856-7800.