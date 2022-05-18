BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools are taking additional safety measures in response to a number of social media threats.

The school district posted a message to their website, saying the community can expect “consistent police presence” near and around school buildings.

“Throughout the day, our district was made aware of multiple social media threats targeting retail locations, dining locations, sporting events, etc. The district was even made aware of a generalized threat on a social media post naming schools in multiple districts including Buffalo Public Schools. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Buffalo Police Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations do not believe the messages posted to be credible threats. However, know that the district is taking additional safety measures. As such, you can expect to see consistent police presence near and around our school buildings. Thank you.” Buffalo Public Schools

The two locations of Elmwood Village Charter School are also taking precautions on Wednesday. At both buildings, a “hold-in-place” procedure is in effect and there is an increased police presence.