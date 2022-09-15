BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools parents want answers about how a student was able to get a knife inside a high school to attack a classmate.

According to Buffalo Police, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed by a 16-year-old student in a classroom at Buffalo School of Culinary arts just after noon on Tuesday. The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of things that nobody is answering but I think the questions are not being answered because they don’t have the answers,” said Beatrice Vargas, whose daughter attends the high school. “I think for us parents we just have to sit back and be patient, and kind of wait to see, everything is under investigation right now, maybe that’s why nobody’s speaking, but it’s scary, school just started.”

Sources close to the district have reported that the knife was brought into the school by the suspect.

“Bringing a steak knife to school and stabbing another student three times is harsh as well,” Erie County DA John Flynn said Wednesday. “I have to meet harsh punishment with harsh action.”

The only communication the district has had, is in a statement released the day of the attack, calling it “an isolated incident” and saying the district “takes any violent offenses occurring on school grounds very seriously.”

“Like everybody, I was really shocked and really concerned about what went on over there,” said Phil Rumore, who’s the president of the teacher’s union. “I’m concerned about the student who was injured, but one of the things that I heard, is that this isn’t the first time this student was having difficulties and trouble.”

It’s still unclear how the knife was brought into the building and what type of security measures the high school has.

“What happened? Did something happen before that could’ve been prevented? So there’s a lot of questions,” Vegas said.

News 4 is expecting to hear more from BPS on Friday morning regarding the stabbing incident and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

