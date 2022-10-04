BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Buffalo Police vehicles swarmed McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue after fights broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Buffalo Police officers were first spotted outside the school around 3:45 p.m.
A BPD spokesperson said no one was injured and one person is in custody after “a number of fights involving students” broke out during dismissal.
Sources close to Buffalo Public Schools told News 4’s Tara Lynch chaos erupted after separate smaller fights became a large fight outside the school.
News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police and Buffalo Public Schools for more information, we’re waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
