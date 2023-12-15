BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Athletics Michael House was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, BPS spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond confirmed to News 4.

Hammond did not comment on why the district placed House on leave.

“The district does not comment on personnel matters,” Hammond said.

House has not responded to a text message from News 4 seeking comment.

According to a biography on the Section VI athletics website, House is a Lewiston-Porter native who spent 10 years working in education and athletics in Georgia, including as athletic director at two schools, before joining BPS. Prior to that, he spent five years as an assistant principal at McKinley High School.

This is a developing story.