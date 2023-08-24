BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams is set to receive a raise and a contract extension, while the district announced a new two-year plan to increase student success.

The announcements came at a BPS special meeting on Thursday night.

The two-year plan contains three major goals to increase student success.

Dr. Williams, who became the full-time superintendent in July 2022 after having the job on an interim basis since March of that year, will receive a raise of almost $7,000. It also extends her contract until September 2026.

She got the job after Dr. Kriner Cash resigned in March 2022.

As the school year is just a few weeks away, the district is still dealing with a school bus driver shortage. However, Dr. Williams said new staggered dismissal times will help deal with the lack of drivers.