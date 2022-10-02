BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Buffalo Public Schools’ website, the district has proposed launching the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program.

The proposed launch comes in response to First Student’s bus driver shortage.

The program guidelines say that parents who participate will be reimbursed 62.5 cents/mile, in accordance with the Internal Revenue Services. The pilot program will reportedly include up to 1,500 parents.

Should BPS move forward with implementing the program, the first 1500 eligible parents who enroll in the

program will receive email notification, that includes a start date, and should expect to participate in the

program for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Hardship disengagement will be considered on a

case-by-case basis.” Buffalo Public Schools

The district will be hosting three informational meetings via Zoom: Sept. 27 at 5 p.m., Sept. 29 at noon, and Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Open Enrollment will be conducted between Monday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 14, the announcement said.

More information can be found in the PDF below: