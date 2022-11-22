BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) announced Tuesday that they will reopen and resume normal operations on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The reopening comes one day before the start of Thanksgiving break, where BPS will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

The school district had been closed due to a deadly snowstorm that left western New York impacted by heavy amounts of snowfall.

BPS said all staff and students are to report.

They also said to check the Firstview app for bus arrival times if your student rides a First Student yellow school bus.

Students and staff are asked to be attentive to snow conditions and take extra safety precautions following the snowstorm.