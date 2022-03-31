BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a strong turnout for the Buffalo Public School District’s bus aide job fair Thursday morning.

More than 100 job seekers showed up at the district’s adult education building to fill out applications and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

“We have a huge need to fill our bus aide positions, so this is exciting. We hope to bring a lot of people on board,” said Cheryl Kennedy, BPS director of transportation.

The issue of student safety on school buses in the city of Buffalo has been brought to the forefront recently. A second-grade student at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy was seen on a cellphone video being assaulted on a school bus earlier this month. The child sustained head injuries.

“At this time, in particular, it is critical that we have as many aides as possible on our buses to help manage and supervise the behavior,” said Larry Scott, school board member-at-large. “As we’ve seen, not just in our city schools, but in our suburban schools, there have been some unsafe situations on buses between students.”

The age requirement to be a bus aide in Buffalo is 19 and you have to have a GED or high school diploma.

For more information on how to become a bus aide, click here.