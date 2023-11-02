BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of violent and unsafe incidents have led Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to share a message on safety.

On Wednesday, the Superintendent shared a video addressed to parents, caregivers and community leaders on YouTube.

“I am urging you and others in the community to help establish expectations for student behavior that extends beyond the bricks and mortar of our schools to help create a safer environment for all,” Dr. Williams said, asking parents to make sure students either go home or go to their after-school activities.

Her message comes after a number of incidents at a place where students frequently gather after school, Fountain Plaza.

“The youth were unsupervised and there were physical altercations,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Williams says unsafe behavior, whether on or off the buses, could result in students’ transit passes and other privileges being taken away.

The Superintendent also called on parents to monitor their children’s social media presence and check their backpacks for contraband items, like weapons.