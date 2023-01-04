BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In time, all Buffalo Public Schools will be outfitted with Evolv Weapons Detection Systems.

The first of the facilities will be the district’s high schools. This Friday morning, Buffalo Public Schools plans to show how this technology works in a demonstration to be held at International Preparatory School.

“We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams. “The implementation of Evolv’s technology is an important step in that effort, and we are confident that it will help to prevent incidents of violence in our schools.”

According to the school district, the systems use “artificial intelligence and advanced imaging technology.”

“If a weapon is detected, the system will immediately alert authorities, allowing for a swift response to any potential threats,” Buffalo Public Schools says.

During Friday’s demonstration, those in attendance will be able to see how the system alerts authorities in real-time. Community members are invited to attend the event, which begins in front of the school at 7:45 a.m.

The demonstration was originally scheduled to take place before students went on their winter break, but the December blizzard led to its postponement.