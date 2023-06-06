BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the 2022-23 school year comes to a close, Buffalo Public Schools are making preparations for next year, with a hiring event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at Waterfront Elementary, located at 95 Fourth Street. The district is seeking people to fill the following positions:

teaching aides

security officers

school clerks

typists

bus aides

food service workers

laborers

accounting professionals

For a full list of job openings, click here, or to learn more about BPS jobs, click here.

“Become a BPS hero. Join our team! That is more than a catchy slogan, it’s about the Buffalo Public Schools creating real opportunities as a place where BPS staff can bring meaningful lessons to all students in a culturally rich environment,” Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams said.

“As one of the largest and most diverse urban public school districts anywhere, the Buffalo Public Schools has more than 60 unique schools and more than 30,000 students,” Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams said in a release. “Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our staff, BPS is quickly becoming one of the most attractive and competitive school districts not just in Western New York but throughout the country.”