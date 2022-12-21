BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will be implementing new weapons detection systems.
The district said that they plan to implement Evolv Weapons Detection in all their schools, beginning in their high schools.
According to the district, Evolv uses artificial intelligence and advanced imaging technology to detect weapons quickly and accurately to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff.
The district said the technology adds another layer of reassurance for students, staff, families, and community members.
The first demonstration of the system will take place at International Preparatory School on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:45 a.m.
“We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams. “The implementation of Evolv’s technology is an important step in that effort, and we are confident that it will help to prevent incidents of violence in our schools.”
