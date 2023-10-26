BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A very brief shelter-in-place procedure occurred at a Buffalo school on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a city representative, a student at The International School (PS #45) on Hoyt Street was acting unruly, leading to a police response just after 4 p.m. The resulting shelter-in-place lasted for about 10 minutes.
City officials say police transported the student to his parents. The student is believed to have shoved a security guard, but there were no injuries or arrests reported.
It is now being referred to by the city as “a school district matter.”
