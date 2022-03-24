BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools are looking to bring in more bus aides.

Open interviews will take place next Thursday, March 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Adult Education Center (160 Edward St.).

Candidates should bring a photo ID, social security card or birth certificate, a $10 money order and at least three of the following items:

lease

mortgage statement

electric bill

phone bill

cable bill

gas bill

bank statement

car registration

car insurance card

county budget sheet

recent medical bill

Those listed items must be from the last three months. Anyone who comes to the interview session should be prepared to stay for two or three hours since civil service and HR paperwork may be completed there.

The pay ranges from $15-$16.85 per hour. Work hours offer a two-hour break in the middle. They’re from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. That afternoon shift could extend to 7 p.m.