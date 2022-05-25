BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In wake of the mass shootings on Jefferson Avenue and Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo Public Schools are making changes to the rules for entering school buildings.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning. From now on, anyone who wants to enter a school building must call ahead and get prior approval. The school district says this includes parents, caregivers, siblings and vendors.

Visitors may be searched upon arrival.

Doors at every school will remain locked during the school day, and camera monitors are at the front entrance of each site. In addition to this, members of the Buffalo Police Department or the school district’s security staff “will have a presence in and around schools for an undetermined amount of time,” Buffalo Public Schools says.

“At this time, end of the year ceremonies are scheduled to be held with all extra safety protocols in place,” the school district wrote. “We are deeply appreciative of your understanding to keep all safe.”