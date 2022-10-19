BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, leaders in the Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) will discuss the possibility of buying metal or weapon detection systems.

The intent is to install them in the district’s high schools and “high incident Pk-8 elementary schools,” according to a BPS document.

“The systems should provide rapid or ‘express’ use by staff and students for security screening purposes. Installation and training costs should be included in the proposal response,” the document said.

BPS is interested in purchasing up to 25 detection systems.

A board meeting where this will be discussed is set to take place at Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

