BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — June 14 is National Flag Day and students from local schools will be holding a parade and ceremony in honor of the holiday.

The Flag Day Ceremony, a tradition started by late teacher and administrator Sarah Hinson, will include over 600 students, grades 2-5, from Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence, Early Childhood Center and Harriet Ross Tubman school, along with the Buffalo Police Department, Erie County Sheriff Mounted Patrol, and Hutch Tech High School.

Starting on Main Street at 10 a.m., the parade will march until reaching Forest Lawn Cemetery, where a ceremony will be performed at Sarah Hinson’s gravesite, which will include patriotic songs, veteran speeches, a 21-gun salute and a flag change over Hinson’s grave, accompanied by bagpipes. Afterwards, the students will participate in a Flag Retirement Ceremony, where over 300 flags will be retired, with help from the Buffalo Fire Department.