BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at Hamlin Park Claude & Ouida Clapp Academy (School 74) in Buffalo had to be taken to another building after a boiler in the building failed.

The incident happened on Monday. As a result, people inside the Pre-K through Grade 8 school were taken by bus to School 17 (Early Childhood Center), which serves children from Pre-K to Grade 4.

The two schools are about a mile apart, with School 74 located on Donaldson Road and School 17 on W. Delavan Avenue.

A message from Buffalo Public Schools noted that students would be dismissed at their usual time. Anyone looking to pick up their kids would need to report to School 17 with identification. For questions, parents and guardians can call (716) 816-3490.