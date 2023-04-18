BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation are set to come to a close.

According to a memo sent to Buffalo teachers from BTF president Philip Rumore on Tuesday, the union believes that it has made “significant progress“ in negotiations and will be able to finalize the contract proposal with the District at a meeting on Friday. The vote will occur on Friday.

An additional ratification meeting has been scheduled for Monday, April 24 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

According to the memo, additional details will not be released until they have been finalized. A school board meeting is set for Wednesday, where the board will discuss the contract in an executive session.

Buffalo teachers have been working on a contract with the District for the past three years. The negotiations heated up in the past year, with teachers rallying on multiple occasions last fall.

In December, teachers voted ‘no confidence’ in superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams. She took over in a permanent role in July after she held the role on an interim basis beginning in March 2022 after the resignation of Dr. Kriner Cash.