BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo public school teachers will receive raises, bonuses and retroactive pay in their tentative new union agreement, which was unanimously approved Friday by the Board of Education ahead of Monday’s union vote.

In return, Buffalo Public Schools won long-term reductions in benefits. Current teachers will contribute more toward their health insurance, and teachers hired after June 30, 2026 will not be eligible for district health insurance in retirement.

The district called the agreement a four-year investment in its teachers of more than $240 million, including $41 million in one-time payments as bonuses or retroactive pay.

Buffalo Teachers Federation members will meet at Kleinhans Music Hall on Monday evening to vote on the deal. All after-school activities canceled Monday so teachers can attend.

What Buffalo teachers get

Buffalo teachers will get the following raises, according to information shared at Friday’s special board meeting.

8% raise retroactive to Sept. 1, 2022

6% raise on July 1, 2023

4% raise on July 1, 2024

3% raise on July 1, 2025

Additionally, all active, full-time teachers get a one-time 10% bonus, based on their new salary, when the contract is ratified.

Recent retirees are eligible for one time payments between $1,000-$2,000 depending on the date of their retirement.

What the district gets

Teachers hired after June 30, 2026 will not be eligible for district health insurance in retirement.

This does not affect current teachers. Teachers hired after that date will be able to “sell back” sick days and use early retirement incentives toward the cost of healthcare in retirement.

Additionally, beginning on July 1, 2023, teachers will contribute more toward their health insurance. Increases are listed below:

Current – Single: $600, Family $1,500

July 1, 2023 – Single: $750, Family $1,750

July 1, 2024 – Single: $850, Family $1,900

July 1, 2025 – Single: 950, Family $2,050

Three salary steps for teachers – 20, 18 and 16 — are being removed in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively, reducing the total number of salary steps from 27 to 24. Teachers on the top step when steps are eliminated in 2023, 2024 and 2025 will get a one-time $1,500 stipend.

Bell time adjustments

Bell time adjustments are also included in the agreement.

The district may change the start and end time of school in 2023-24. Teachers will be notified by June 1.

Bell times are projected to be 7:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. Start time will be no earlier than 7:25 a.m. and end time will be no later than 4:20 p.m.

Teachers at affected schools will be placed at the top of the transfer list, based on seniority. Teacher hours of service will not exceed 7 hours, 15 minutes.

The district said it will hold community meetings at each impacted school to receive feedback.

Other info in the agreement

A one-time payment into the BTF’s supplemental benefit (dental/vison) fund of $175,000. Increase per teacher payment to $650 with increases of $25 per year in 2024 and 2025.

Upon ratification, the BTF and the District Athletic Committee agree to meet within 30 days to make recommendations on improving the hiring on athletic coaches.

A $1,000 annual stipend for teachers with a bilingual extension who instruct a class where that is required.

An increase in petty cash allotment to $10 per pupil, with increases of $2 per year in 2024 and 2025.

An additional 30-minute prep period for adult education instructors and advisors.

Formation of a committee to make recommendations to address the social/emotional wellness of students.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and the district negotiating team “fully support this tentative agreement and respectfully request that the Board of Education approve it,” documents at the meeting said.

