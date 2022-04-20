BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The union representing teachers at Buffalo Public Schools is planning to hold a protest before Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) says it has received “insulting and degrading proposals” for a new contract. In addition to that, they say the protest will be in response to “the Board’s delaying of negotiations.”

The protest is planned for 4 p.m. at Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. Following this, BTF President Phil Rumore will address the Board during their meeting.

Buffalo Public Schools

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.