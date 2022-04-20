BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The union representing teachers at Buffalo Public Schools is planning to hold a protest before Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) says it has received “insulting and degrading proposals” for a new contract. In addition to that, they say the protest will be in response to “the Board’s delaying of negotiations.”

The protest is planned for 4 p.m. at Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. Following this, BTF President Phil Rumore will address the Board during their meeting.