BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release.

In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to cost out and analyze proposals that they will have finished by Nov. 21.

The BTF expressed their displeasure with the timing of the announcement, as well as the fact that they were in agreement on some issues while others could have been solved with further discussion. As a result, they are calling on teachers to picket Thursday “to show their anger” while also announcing they will picket prior to the next school board meeting on Nov. 16.