BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo teachers are planning to rally in front of city hall, calling for better wages, among other things.

A news release from the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the union representing many of the Queen City’s teachers, claims that “Buffalo teachers salaries are many thousands of dollars behind other school districts.”

“It takes twenty-seven (27) years for Buffalo teachers to reach maximum salary; whereas, it takes other school districts on average twenty-one (21) to twenty-two (22) years to reach maximum salary,” the Buffalo Teachers Federation said.

Pay isn’t the only issue at hand. Staffing is another complaint teachers in the Buffalo Public Schools have had. In their rally announcement, the Buffalo Teachers Federation called class sizes “excessive” and said “teaching conditions are unacceptable” due to “insufficient support.”

They say the rally, which will take place from 4 to 5 p.m., was only scheduled this past Monday. The union is expecting to see at least one or two people from each school or site there.