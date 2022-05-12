BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a can of pepper spray was discharged inside a local school classroom on Thursday.

Police, fire and medical personnel responded to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence (PS 79) just before Noon. There, they say a 13-year-old boy had discharged the can in a classroom full of students.

No one appears to have been directly sprayed, but a teacher and a number of students had to be treated at the scene after being affected by the mist of the fog. The pepper spray only impacted students in that classroom.

For about an hour, the school entered a shelter-in-place procedure. It was lifted around 1 p.m.

Buffalo police are investigating this incident.