BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two grandparents say Buffalo Public Schools need to do more to stop bullying after their 12-year-old grandson died by suicide.

“Dariel was my brilliant student and I’m so sorry, I’ve tried to hold it together,” Alexandra Gomez, Dariel’s teacher, explained to the Board.

Dariel Rivera Reyes’ family remembers him as a shy but exceptional young man. They spoke directly to the Buffalo Board of Education calling for change and unity. Reyes’ family called on Buffalo Schools for action after he died by suicide on May 17. His family says he was bullied at school, online and the bully even went to his house.

“Se me hacen un poco difícil hablar. Esto tan muy reciente, muy doloroso y muy duro (This is too painful, too recent and extremely unbearable),” Blanca Martinez, Dariel’s grandmother, said through a translator.

She describes him as a loving child, well-mannered and very smart. She added that part of her died on May 17. She spoke to the Board of Education saying her voice is now Dariel’s voice and she wants his legacy to be remembered.

Gomez served as a translator for Martinez.

“She stands here humbly pleading that change comes. That actions are taken to address bullying to implement changes so that no other family will have to go through this,” Martinez said in Spanish.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says she is committed to reviewing policies and procedures. She says the entire district is grieving and that Dariel has touched an entire city.

“The issues are not just Buffalo Public Schools issues this is a community that must come together and support each other,” Dr. Williams said.

She added she plans to meet with Dariel’s family and community advocates again in a few weeks to discuss next steps and create change in the wake of tragedy. She assured Dariel’s family that the district would be there to support them.

A statement was released by Buffalo Public Schools in response to Dariel’s death:

No one should ever have to endure the grief and pain caused by the senseless death of a child. The unfortunate death of a School 48 at MLK student has left us with a heavy heart, and on behalf of our entire Buffalo Public Schools community, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of this student. As we expected a variety of reactions to this loss, our Crisis Prevention and Response and Student Supports Teams were immediately present at School 48 to provide counseling and emotional support to any students or staff that have been grieving or experiencing trauma because of this tragedy. Buffalo Public Schools

Sources close to this matter say Buffalo Police are investigating.

Several other concerned community members, students and parents shared additional stories of what they call bullying, assault and violence in Buffalo Public Schools. Dr. Williams responded to each speaker individually and promised actions will be taken to keep students safe.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available. You can call or text 988 for the 24/7 Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Buffalo Public Schools has additional resources available on their website.

Erie County Crisis Services offers resources, including a 24/7 hotline: 716-834-3131.

