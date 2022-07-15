BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The salary for Dr. Tonja Williams, who took over as Superintendent for Buffalo Public Schools on Thursday after a unanimous vote, has been released by BPS, as well as the salaries of other newly-appointed personnel.

Dr. Williams’ yearly salary as superintendent will be $270,000 according to the document, obtained Friday evening by News 4’s Tara Lynch. Former Superintendent Kriner Cash had a salary of $318,917, prior to his resignation in March.

He later cashed out and received over $300,000 as part of his resignation agreement.

CTO Juliana Sciolino was just appointed and will make $150,000 per year. Director of Recruitment

& Staffing Services Barbara Girldestone was also appointed and will make $92,500 annually.

In addition to Williams’ salary information, BPS also released info for Julianna Sciolino, the schools’ new Chief Technology Officer, who will be making $150,000 and Barbara Girldstone, the new Director of Recruitment and Staffing Services.

The schools will also be freeing up salaries of $105,000 and $110,000 with the resignations of former Financial Controller Juliette Carbone and former Director of Purchase Richard Fanton.

The full document can be seen below.