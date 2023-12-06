BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents in Buffalo schools are worried about their children who, they say, are eating weed edibles during the school day.

On Friday, multiple students at Bennett Park Montessori School got sick after eating edibles.

“Never did I think they would be calling me because my child ingested a sucker that was laced with 320 mg of THC,” said Caprecia Lowmack who’s 12 year-old daughter got sick eating an edible.

“It was a friend. They thought they were taking a sucker from a friend,” Lowmack said.

Jennifer Ortiz was called to the school Friday and when she arrived she said her 13-year-old was sick and needed to go to the hospital.

“Immediately he said he got dizzy, he was seeing double vision, he was vomiting. His blood pressure was sky high,” she said.

Doctors told her he had a high dose of THC in his system. She’s frustrated because she said students can’t bring outside food in the school. She wants answers as to how a weed edible slipped by.

“How did no one notice?” She asked. “Not saying it’s the schools fault and I’m blaming the school but if he can’t come in with a honey bun and juice that I bought from the store, how is she able to come in with edible.”

Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, the president and medical director of the Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY, said more and more children are eating cannabis infused edibles.

“I think it is really becoming more and more of an issue. One of the things that’s problematic is that they look candy,” Dr. Grisanti said.

She’s urging parents, who have edibles in the home, to keep those away from children who could mistake them for candy.

“Many adults know that it’s just a small amount is all that’s necessary, where the children looking like it’s candy will take much more than the normal dose,” Dr. Grisanti said.

“Anything could happen and just because this incident was THC, what if not time it is fentanyl or something deadly. The school, as parents, we all need to come together and really get involved in their children’s lives especially pre-teens,” Ortiz said.

Buffalo Public Schools released the following statement to News 4:

“The Buffalo Public School District is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its students. On December 1, multiple students at Bennett Park Montessori, PS 32, ingested an edible. Support services were provided to the affected students, and as a precaution, they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and notified their parents. We urge families to talk to their children about never ingesting unknown foods or substances, even if a classmate or friend offers it. School officials notified the Buffalo Police.”

Additional Information:

BPS provides numerous resources to raise awareness among students and families, which includes working with both our internal student support services and local community partners.

We conduct classroom discussions such as in health class.

BPS has expectations around celebrations in school, which include only using store-bought foods that are securely packaged and list the ingredients.

We make school announcements and facilitate discussions, including with parents.

Nonfiction was sent home to the parents of students at PS 32 to remind them to remain vigilant and to use this as a teachable moment with their children.

Any students who bring contraband into a school are disciplined based on the BPS code of conduct.