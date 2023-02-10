BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in an attack of a 14-year-old boy that occurred at McKinley High School in February 2022.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the incident and was sentenced as a youthful offender, will spend the next one to three years at the Erie County Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault last month.

“I made him plead guilty to the [highest] charge, because I believe he knows who the stabber is and he’s not talking,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “So I’m not going to give him the benefit of not being a snitch. He may get the benefit of not being a snitch out in the streets, which is fine, but I’m not going to give him that benefit.”

The assailant’s name was withheld due to his youthful offender status. His attorney said that the teen was not responsible for the stabbing and was only an accomplice in the fight.

A second 18-year-old also appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to assault and criminal possession of a weapon for shooting school security guard Brad Walker, who was shot in the leg as he was trying to break up the fight. Flynn said the judge in the case committed to not giving the shooter youthful offender status and committed to a five-year sentence. He will be officially sentenced on March 10.

Flynn said Friday that the incident, which occurred in the school’s parking lot, was over a female.

Thursday marked one year since the incident, and the mother of the student who was stabbed says he still faces a “daily struggle” from the incident. He spent 21 days in the hospital, did not return to school and ended up transferring schools.

