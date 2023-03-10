BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teen is going to prison for shooting a security guard outside McKinley High School in February 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

18-year-old Rismay Tee was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. He was denied youthful offender status.

On Feb. 9, 2022, around 3:45 p.m., Tee shot a school security officer, Bradley Walker. Walker was running toward a crowd in an attempt to break up a fight outside the high school. According to authorities, the teen fired multiple rounds from an illegal weapon during the incident.

Walker was rushed to ECMC where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Tee pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree in February 2023.

Walker told News 4, Tee looked him in the eye to apologize during sentencing. He said he forgave Tee for what’s he did and hopes the teenager can learn from this and come out of prison a better man.

“He was very apologetic,” Walker said. he looked at me very sincere and said that I was there to protect and he did what he did.”

Walker has a permanent scar on his leg and walks with a slight limp. He goes to therapy for his mental scars from the incident, and recommends it to everyone who may need help.

“Him being sentenced brings closure, but left a scar on my leg that will stay with me forever… including the scars on my mind,” Walker said.” His attack is more than just the scars, it’s the students and staff all through Buffalo who have to return to schools knowing that the unthinkable can happen and that is very scary. I want my students and staff and community to continue to try and help themselves with their mental health.”

Another 18-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced for his role in the incident. He was sentenced to an indeterminate incarceration term of one to three years. Despite opposition from prosecutors, he was adjudicated as a youthful offender.

That teenager previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

During the incident, the teen, along with other unknown individuals, was involved in the assault of a 14-year-old student outside of the school. The student was beaten and suffered 10 stab wounds.

The student was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.