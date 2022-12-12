BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager indicted on charges related to a February brawl at McKinley High School is expected to be back in court Monday morning.
Attempted murder is among the charges the 17-year-old faces. He and another 17-year-old, both of whom were previously identified as Buffalo residents, were charged.
During the incident, which police say took place near a parking lot on the school’s south side, officials say a 14-year-old was stabbed 10 times, nine of which were in the chest.
The teen who’s scheduled to appear in court Monday was accused of firing a number of shots at a group of people outside the school. As a result of the gunfire, 27-year-old school security guard Brad Walker was shot in the leg.
Walker, who was trying to break up a fight, survived the attack and was later honored at a Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The teen who was stabbed also survived that day, but attorney John Elmore, who later filed a civil lawsuit against the school district accusing them of having advance knowledge of threats, told News 4 the student “almost died.”
“He’s never going to be able to play football again,” Elmore said during an appearance on News 4 this past August (below).
The teen defendant is being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center. News 4 will provide more information on his court appearance when it becomes available.
