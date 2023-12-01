BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Leonardo daVinci High in Buffalo is recovering from injuries after her mother says her daughter was attacked in school.

This is the latest example of violence in Buffalo Schools continuing to be a key issue. The alleged victim’s mother is now looking to get her daughter transferred to another school.

A Buffalo mother says her 15-year-old daughter was attacked by another girl Thursday morning, causing bruises to her body and scrapes to her face and neck. The alleged victim’s mother, who does not want to give her name, spoke to us by phone.

“It’s something that I don’t wish on any parent. I don’t even know how to explain myself, it’s too disturbing,” the mother said.

She says her daughter, a sophomore at the school, was in a classroom and was attacked by another girl in a different class.

According to a police report, a student approached another student and hit her with an open hand while trying to grab her hair. A fight then broke out and the victim suffered multiple cuts to her face.

The students’ parents were then notified, and both students were dismissed. But the victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The girl’s mother says her daughter was diagnosed with a concussion.

“I really want this situation not to be brushed off, I really want school officials to get to the bottom of this and somebody to be held responsible for what happened to my daughter,” the mother said.

In a statement, Buffalo Schools say:

“Buffalo Public Schools is aware of an unfortunate physical altercation that occurred on Thursday, November 30 at Leonardo daVinci High School. Medication was provided to diffuse the issues. In addition, parents were informed of the potential for a physical altercation. Behavior that compromises the safety of students or staff will not be tolerated under this administration; ensuring the safety of all remains a priority. Those involved have been disciplined in accordance with the BPS code of conduct. While the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prohibits the disclosure of a student’s identity or disciplinary history, this type of incident may result in students being removed from school long-term. Again, the safety and well-being of all students and staff remains a priority.” Buffalo Public Schools

The police report goes on to say that there is video of the incident. But a spokesperson for BPD says this is a school matter, not a matter for police to further investigate.