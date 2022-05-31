BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning following reports that a student brought a gun into the building.

Police responded to the call just before 11 a.m. and determined that a seventh grader brought a BB gun into school. The BB gun was located in a bathroom.

The lockdown was lifted after about 20 minutes, officials said. School resumed as normal the rest of the day. Olmsted, P.S. 156, has students in grades 5-12.

“The district is extremely grateful to students who spoke up, all BPS staff who followed safety and security protocols, and to the swift and prompt response from the Buffalo Police Department to ensure safety for all in this learning community,” Buffalo Public Schools said in a statement.

BPS said counseling and support will be available to all students who request it.