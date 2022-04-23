BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an elementary school student was viciously attacked on a school bus, school leaders say they have taken steps to address the problem.

Last month, a second grade student at Herman Badillo Academy in Buffalo was beaten up by a fellow student while they were on the way home. The girl who was attacked suffered head injuries. School leaders now say they’ve put together a rapid response team with counselors, psychologists and bus aides to address what happened.

Leaders at Herman Badillo Academy have a message for the community that there are a lot of positive things happening at the school. Saturday, for the school’s weekly “Saturday Academy,” there was facepainting and students made bracelets supporting Ukraine.